Virginia National Guard helping with winter weather on Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A new round of snow is on the way, and emergency teams across the state are ready to help. Friday, the Virginia National Guard had Airmen staging on the Eastern Shore.

“We are up to date on the forecast,” said VDEM spokeswoman Katie Carter. “We know the hardest-hit regions, and we are there just waiting.”

Gusty winds and heavier snowfall are expected to hit that area the hardest, a different combination from what the 757 experienced last weekend.

“The last snow you got was a bit fluffier and not quite as wet, so it didn’t weigh down those power lines,” Carter said. “But this time around, it is a different composition of snow. So, the weight of it can really bring down tree branches, tree limbs and power lines.”

With that potential on the horizon, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has the Virginia National Guard on standby.

“We have 15 Airmen that are currently staged on the Eastern Shore at the armory there,” Carter said.

She said they have vehicles that can tackle heavy snow, and chainsaws for any debris.

“It is always good to have those high mobility vehicles at the ready,” Carter said. “That area is not necessarily equipped to deal with several inches of snow and the potential chaos that comes from it.”

Carter said cities should request help, if they need it, through VDEM.

“And then we give the go ahead to the Guard,” Carter said.

This is the fourth round of winter weather VDEM is planning to tackle. Carter said all teams are on top of the response plan.

“We have been around the block so far this month here, and we all know where we need to get to,” Carter said.

VDEM officials said more National Guardsmen are on standby if needed, after the storm.