If your power goes out, here's how you can report it and stay safe.

As winter weather hits southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, here's how you can report an outage.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, which serves most of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, has a hotline to report and check power outages. All you have to do is call 866-366-4357.

You can also report or check an outage on Dominion's website.

If you want to see where outages are in your area, Dominion has a map for that.

A&N Electric Cooperative

A&N Electric Cooperative, which serves Virginia's Eastern Shore, allows people to report outages by calling 757-787-9750 or online through the customer SmartHub.

The company encourages people to follow its Facebook and Twitter pages for outage updates. The company also has an outage map.

Community Electric Cooperative

Community Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of Hampton Roads, has a hotline to report a power outage. All you have to do is call 757-242-6181.

The company also has an outage map.

Here's what you should do if your power goes out and you've reported the outage, but you are waiting for it to be restored:

Keep your refrigerators and freezers closed to preserve the cold air.

Unplug other appliances to prevent a power surge that could damage the item when power is restored.

Have a method in place for preserving any sensitive materials, such as medicines or medical equipment.

Avoid using your stove to heat your home, and make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are functional.

If you are using a generator, make sure to keep it outside of your home.

For more advice on how to handle a power outage, click here.