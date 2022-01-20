Williamsburg sees first snow in Hampton Roads

City officials said they've pretreated the roads with 2,800 gallons of brine, they have six snowplows ready to go and 425 tons of salt and sand on hand.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Williamsburg was one of the first places in Hampton Roads to see snowfall Thursday afternoon.

It started out as a lot of rain but turned into snow around 4:30 p.m.

“This is one of the larger snowfalls that we have seen in a while, in at least a couple years,” said Sara Ruch, deputy coordinator for emergency management for James City County.

Although the predicted totals keep changing, Ruch said they’re prepared.

“I believe our crews are ready. Our staff is ready to assist if other needs need to be met like opening a warming center or anything like that.”

The City of Williamsburg said they have pretreated the roads with 2,800 gallons of brine, they have six snowplows ready to go and 425 tons of salt and sand on hand.

Over in Newport News, the first snow started to fall around 7 p.m. Jason Calbert, Newport News street maintenance administrator said their crews are ready to go.

“We will keep an eye on all of our priority hotspots. Bridges, overpasses, routes in front of hospitals, police stations, fire stations and things of that nature,” he said Thursday afternoon.

Hampton and Newport News public schools announced they are switching to virtual learning on Friday.

Williamsburg James-City County canceled classes for students, but staff will have a remote workday.

Ruch reminds families to make winter weather plans for their own household

“Making sure they have their own supplies and kits and are ready and are also staying informed the same way that the county is monitoring the weather, we ask them to stay informed as well.”