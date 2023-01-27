Enjoy the sunshine this weekend because there's a chance for winter weather next week

After a warmer weekend, cold air may set the stage for some winter weather across the region. Hampton Roads may even get in on the action at times.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you want to do something outdoors under nicer weather conditions than normal for this time of year, you might want to make plans for this weekend.

It will be fairly cold to start the day Saturday, with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s, but with lots of sunshine, it should reach at least the mid-50s by afternoon.

Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. However, there will be increasing clouds with a chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, especially for northern locations.

Those showers should continue Sunday night and at least through the first part of the day on Monday before colder air settles in for the rest of next week.

That cold air could set the stage for some winter weather across parts of the region, and Hampton Roads may even get in on the action.

It all starts Tuesday with a very weak system moving toward us. That has the potential to bring some sprinkles or flurries to the area, with one weather model printing out an inch or more. That particular model, however, is the outlier and probably not correct at this point, but it shows the pattern is changing.

Any precipitation Wednesday is likely to be cold rain, but the better chance for a larger and steadier batch of precipitation moves in Thursday. That one has the potential to bring an accumulation, but it will depend on a number of factors, like how strong the coastal low is and where it is positioned.

As the two main long-range models show, there is a big discrepancy in what they think will happen.