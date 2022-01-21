Here it comes! Snow starts falling across Hampton Roads, North Carolina

13News Now's reporters are scattered through the seven cities and northeastern North Carolina, keeping an eye on conditions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads got a snow tease after cold rain on Thursday night -- but the bulk of the forecasted snow should come down Friday night into Saturday morning.

By 4 p.m., people were seeing tiny flakes return to the area. For some parts of the region, that could keep up for over 10 more hours, dropping a blanket of snow that likely won't melt on Saturday.

13News Now's reporters are scattered through the seven cities and northeastern North Carolina, keeping an eye on conditions.

Here's how things were shaping up, Friday afternoon.

Chesapeake

We’re in Chesapeake this afternoon! The snow is already sticking to the ground a little bit here and it really started coming down around 3:30 out here @13NewsNow #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/H4Cnz8Ynxo — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) January 21, 2022

Elizabeth City

I can confirm it is snowing in Elizabeth City! Started around 3:45pm.



Coming down pretty well, if you ask me. #13StormMode https://t.co/pP0aotA1Jh pic.twitter.com/6HGXDUXksq — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) January 21, 2022

Hampton

It’s beginning to flurry just a bit in @cityofhampton.



The city’s fleet of plows and trucks are ready to respond, once the snow pushes in later tonight.



Even beforehand, a spokesperson says they’ve been working to pretreat major bridges/roads. @13NewsNow #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/B3vJlGtCcX — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) January 21, 2022

Virginia Beach

It’s starting to snow at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront! Winds swirling around our first dusting. Here’s a look for #13StormMode @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xjICahEymi — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) January 21, 2022

Is there anything prettier than snow on the sand?

13News Now also accepts photos from you! If you're seeing snow, you can share your experience with us by texting photos to 757.628.6200, messaging our Facebook page, or submitting them on our app.