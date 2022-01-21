Here it comes! Snow starts falling across Hampton Roads, North Carolina

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads got a snow tease after cold rain on Thursday night -- but the bulk of the forecasted snow should come down Friday night into Saturday morning.
By 4 p.m., people were seeing tiny flakes return to the area. For some parts of the region, that could keep up for over 10 more hours, dropping a blanket of snow that likely won't melt on Saturday.
13News Now's reporters are scattered through the seven cities and northeastern North Carolina, keeping an eye on conditions.
Here's how things were shaping up, Friday afternoon.
Chesapeake
Elizabeth City
Hampton
Virginia Beach
Is there anything prettier than snow on the sand?
13News Now also accepts photos from you! If you're seeing snow, you can share your experience with us by texting photos to 757.628.6200, messaging our Facebook page, or submitting them on our app.