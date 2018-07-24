VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — All across Hampton Roads on Tuesday, flood watches and advisories have been issued.
A Flood Warning has been issued for Virginia Beach and Currituck County, North Carolina, until 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. Flash Flood Watches are also through at least Tuesday night.
13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis says we can expect heavy downpours coming from a deep tropical feed from the western Atlantic.
The risk of flash flooding grows with every downpour, especially in areas that are prone to it.
Several roads in Virginia Beach are closed due to high water. High water signs have been placed at the Pungo Ferry Road on both sides of the Blackwater Bridge, West Neck Road at Jarvis Road, and West Neck Road at West Landing Road. Sandbridge Road is also shut down, with traffic being routed through Dam Neck base.
To report flooded roads in Virginia Beach, call 757-385-1470.
Flooding isn't the only risk out there. Part of a tree fell in the 300 block of Suburban Parkway in Norfolk on Tuesday morning, taking a power line down with it.
Dominion is on scene making repairs, and the debris is being removed.
This wet weather pattern looks to hold right through the end of the week and possibly even into the weekend.