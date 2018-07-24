VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — All across Hampton Roads on Tuesday, flood watches and advisories have been issued.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Virginia Beach and Currituck County, North Carolina, until 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. Flash Flood Watches are also through at least Tuesday night.

13News Now meteorologist Tim Pandajis says we can expect heavy downpours coming from a deep tropical feed from the western Atlantic.

The risk of flash flooding grows with every downpour, especially in areas that are prone to it.

Several roads in Virginia Beach are closed due to high water. High water signs have been placed at the Pungo Ferry Road on both sides of the Blackwater Bridge, West Neck Road at Jarvis Road, and West Neck Road at West Landing Road. Sandbridge Road is also shut down, with traffic being routed through Dam Neck base.

To report flooded roads in Virginia Beach, call 757-385-1470.

Flooding isn't the only risk out there. Part of a tree fell in the 300 block of Suburban Parkway in Norfolk on Tuesday morning, taking a power line down with it.

Dominion is on scene making repairs, and the debris is being removed.

The City of Virginia Beach said a Beach Hazard Statement has also been issued through 8 p.m. Tuesday, warning any beach-goers to be aware of a high risk of rip currents and other unsafe conditions in the water.Shelter open in Virginia BeachThe City of Virginia Beach said a shelter would open at Landstown High School, beginning at 4 p.m., for any residents who may be impacted by flooding. With travel routes limited, city officials recommend taking Princess Anne Road south of Red Mill. The school's address is 2001 Concert Drive.People who come to the shelter should bring food, medicine, bedding and entertainment for children. The shelter will provide bottled water and medical supervision. Sheriff's deputies will provide a secure environment. Prohibited items include: tobacco, alcohol, drugs, other illegal substances, pets (except service animals), lighters, matches, weapons of any kind (guns, knives, chains, etc.).

This wet weather pattern looks to hold right through the end of the week and possibly even into the weekend. To see 13News Now's full weather forecast, click here.

