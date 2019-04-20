NORFOLK, Va. — As severe storms continue to pass through the region, many people are without power.

According to Dominion Energy's website, 1,106 customers are without power across Hampton Roads as of 10:40 a.m.

Most of the power outages are concentrated in Newport News where 786 people are without power.

There are also 172 people without power in Hampton, 207 people without power in York, 114 people without power in Virginia Beach, 14 people without power in Isle of Wight, 2 in Suffolk, 8 in Chesapeake and 1 in Norfolk.

The string of storms brought tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to the area.

To report an outage or check on the status of an outage in your area, click here or call 866-366-4357.

PHOTOS: Severe storm damage High winds from Friday's severe storm blew in the doors at the Walmart in Emporia. High winds knocked down a tree in Sussex County. High winds caused a tree to fall across a road in Sussex County. High winds caused a tree to fall across a road in Sussex County. The storm caused power lines to come down on a car in Hampton.

