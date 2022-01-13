These space heater safety tips could save your life

Space heaters are a convenient way to keep warm during winter. But that convenience comes with the risk of house fires that could have dire consequences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a winter storm bringing ice, sleet and snow to the Charlotte area this weekend, you may be looking for some extra ways to keep your family warm, including a space heater.

While space heaters might keep you toasty, they come with a few risks you should know about.

Experts say a space heater may not be the best option to keep warm during the cold weather. Officials say a flawed space heater sparked a deadly fire in New York City last week, killing 17 people. Recent data shows 81% of home heating fire deaths involved stationary or portable space heaters.

SET IT UP SAFELY

So if you're using a space heater, set it up safely.

Keep it at least three feet away from anything flammable, like curtains, bedding and upholstered furniture.

And always turn it off when you go to bed or leave the room. Plug space heaters directly into the wall, never use a power strip.

Fire officials say a surge protector may not be equipped to handle the power needed for the space heater and could cause a fire if it becomes overwhelmed.

And finally, only use space heaters with a tag from an approved testing lab.

The cautionary tips may seem a little over the top when you're cold, but they could end up saving your life.

