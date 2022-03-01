Get ready for pollen! Here's what you need to know about allergy season

As the dormant plants get back into the full swing of bloom, pollen counts start to rise.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video explains the differences in symptoms between allergies and COVID-19.

It's March 1st, which is the meteorological start of Spring. Temperatures will start warming, the days get longer, and the sun gets higher in the sky.

With the warmer temperatures, the Spring season also brings more severe pollen! As the dormant plants get back into the full swing of bloom, pollen counts start to rise, causing problems for many of us who have allergies.

While the sniffling and sneezing can begin in February, tree pollen really ramps up in March and if temperatures warm too quickly, weed and grass pollen can also get an early start, making allergies even worse.

Juniper, elm, and maple are some of the main pollen producers in Hampton Roads in March.

The height of tree pollen is typically in April, and this is also when many flower pollens begin. May hits allergy sufferers with a double whammy: tree and grass pollens are normally both high.