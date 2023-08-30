Staying updated in an emergency: how to sign up for your local alert system

Most localities have their own alert systems that residents are encouraged to opt into. Here's a look at how to sign up across the region.

NORFOLK, Va. — The 2023 hurricane season is about halfway over, and Hurricane Idalia is rapidly approaching Florida's Gulf Coast. It's forecasted to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. While our region won't feel the full force of the storm, wind, rain and rip currents are still expected.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday as Idalia is expected to move through the state Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are urged to prepare for the upcoming severe weather.

Eric Seymour, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, said people should figure out what to do when disaster hits, in any scenario, ahead of time.

"I think most folks know if they're in their home, let's get to the lowest floor. If we've got a basement we'll get to the basement," Seymour said. "But what do you do if you're out at a ball field because your kids are playing ball, what do you do at that point?"

Seymour said the NWS works closely with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to distribute emergency information. NWS also works with localities before a disaster hits to discuss potential threats and ensure they have the supplies to recover.

"A lot of them have systems that are out there that are intended to get you a warning. So when we issue a warning, they can transmit it to you through their system as well. But a lot of times, you have to sign up for it," Seymour said.

Most localities have their own alert systems that residents are encouraged to opt into. Here's a look at how to sign up across the region.

Norfolk

The city of Norfolk uses a plethora of methods to reach its residents in the event of an emergency.

Residents can sign up for "Norfolk Alert." The system sends messages directly to subscribers through text, phone or email, based on preference.

The city also uses Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor to communicate emergency messages. On the city website, an alert bar with important messages will direct visitors to a landing page where information relating to the emergency is housed.

There are two television channels, TV48 and TV46, that are updated with updates, graphics and other emergency information.

Norfolk is also a part of FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS. The national system for local alerting sends emergency alerts through mobile phones using Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), radio and television.

Jim Redick, Norfolk's Director of Emergency Preparedness & Response, emphasized that the IPAWS and WEA systems don't require a subscription, and are used for immediate alerts in Norfolk only. Norfolk Alert does require a subscription, and gives the city more flexibility in alerting the community.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake uses an emergency notification system called "Chesapeake Alert" to notify residents.

When signing up, residents can choose how to be contacted: through text, email or phone. Residents can also choose which notifications they want. In addition to emergency notifications, there are also opt-in categories like weather and travel.

The city also updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Nextdoor in an emergency, as well as Chesapeake Television on Cox Channel 48 and Verizon Channel 43.

"In the event of an emergency, we would use a variety of these outlets to keep the community up to date," Elizabeth Vaughn, Chesapeake's Deputy Director, said.

You can sign up for Chesapeake Alert here.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth residents can sign up for emergency alerts through "Notify Me," accessible through the Alert Center on the city's website. People can choose whether they want to get alerts through email or text.

The city will also post emergency alerts on its social media, said Dana Woodson, a city spokesperson.

Suffolk

According to Suffolk's city website, residents can sign up for Emergency Alert E-Notifications regarding emergency conditions and road closures.

13News Now reached out to city officials for the latest alert guidance, but have not heard back yet.

Virginia Beach

In Virginia Beach, residents can register to receive messages from the city with a tool called "VBAlert."

The opt-in system allows residents to choose what updates they want, including severe weather alerts, emergency notifications, beach conditions and special alerts. Alerts can be sent by text, voice or email. Residents can sign up here.

The city will also update its website during special events and emergencies, according to Tiffany Russell, the Director of Communications for Virginia Beach.

Hampton

The city of Hampton has several alert methods. Robin McCormick, the Communications Strategist for the City of Hampton, said they "try to meet people where they are."

Residents can choose to get opt-in emergency alerts through text or email. You can sign up for one or both options here.

The city also updates residents through a daily e-newsletter and social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and NextDoor.

The city also sends out phone notifications to a phone list of homes and businesses through its automated 311 system. Anyone with questions can call 311, as long they call from a Hampton landline, or 757-727-8311 to get information.

"We know not everyone has access or is comfortable with digital technology," McCormick said.

Newport News

"NN Alert" is the official emergency notification system for Newport News. It's one of several methods residents, visitors and businesses can use to stay in touch with the city during emergencies.

Residents can sign up for alerts and choose to get them through phone, email or text. Alerts will come directly from the source, such as the National Weather Service, Police, Fire or other city departments, according to Sarah Bowman, the Communications and Marketing Manager for the city.

Residents can sign up for those alerts here.

Bowman said the city also uses social media channels to share information, and residents are encouraged to follow the city on Facebook and Twitter. Information is also posted on the city website and will be distributed in the city newsletter, Newport News Now.

Newport News Television is the city TV channel, which also helps distribute information and updates to citizens.

Williamsburg

In Williamsburg, residents can sign up for Williamsburg Alerts, the city's emergency notification system. It will send real-time messages wherever, and however, you specify.

With weather alerts, people also have the option to specify “quiet times” when they won’t be contacted, according to the program's website.

Williamsburg will also post to our website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram before, during and after emergencies.

James City County

James City County relies heavily on its Facebook and website to distribute alerts, but it also uses JCC Alert to keep its residents updated. People can choose to be notified by text, phone or email.

"We want to make sure that people are aware of any sort of weather that's coming so they can make appropriate plans," Sara Ruch, the Emergency Manager for James City County, said.

The county also has an emergency list with all of the landlines in the county to notify people of emergencies if needed.

"A lot of people also get a lot of news from their neighbors or from their local religious organization that they are a part of or community groups. So that's another way of getting information out there," Ruch said. "Sometimes it's better if you hear it from a neighbor."

York County

York County gives its residents several ways to stay updated in an emergency.

According to Gail Whittaker, a spokesperson for York County, a lot of information lives on the county's website. When an emergency arises, an alert is placed at the top of the website, which leads people to updated information about the situation.

The county's Facebook page is also updated as often as possible during an emergency.

"As you can imagine, during a hurricane or tropical storm, that's quite often during approach, landfall, and recovery," Whittaker said.

York County sends out a weekly newsletter, Citizen News Weekly, to neighborhood HOA representatives and others. Some HOA representatives will forward the newsletter to neighbors, Whittaker said. Subscribers are also notified when the newsletter is posted to the website.

According to Whittaker, more than 1,600 people are subscribed.

Whittaker said in the event of a hurricane or tropical system, the newsletter is primarily for preparedness information that people can use in advance. It also has recovery information for the aftermath.

The county also uses social media, email, its website and TV channel, WYCG-TV.

Gloucester County

Gloucester County Emergency Management recently made the switch to the "Bee Alert" emergency notification service.

Quinton Sheppard, a county spokesperson, said several residents have registered in the last 18 months, but they need more. The system sends automatic alerts from the National Weather Service, and the county will also send alerts for more specific situations. They can even send neighborhood-specific alerts to people in certain areas.

To get the alerts, residents must register in the new Bee Alert system. If you were previously enrolled in the CodeRED system, you must register again.

People can enroll in Bee Alert and access Gloucester emergency preparedness information here.

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight has a notification system for residents called "IW Alert." It allows citizens to enroll through a portal to get emergency alerts of their choosing. The system also sends updates from the county on events like road closures and major accidents, according to Emergency Management Coordinator William Drewery.

The county made a video about the system that you can view here.

Currituck County

"Currituck Alert" is Currituck County's notification and alert system. According to the county's website, residents can register to receive emergency notifications, information about public meetings and community events.

People can sign up by downloading the Everbridge mobile app, and searching "Currituck County" or "Currituck Alert." Then, there's an option to be contacted by push notifications, email or cell phone.

If you want to be contacted by text only, you can opt-in to get text messages by texting a keyword to 888-777. Text "SAFECOROLLA" for all-inclusive Corolla information. Text "CTUCKALERT" for messages regarding all of Currituck County.

13News Now also reached out to county officials for the latest alert guidance, but have not heard back yet.

Dare County

Dare County is preparing for the impact of Hurricane Idalia and is already feeling Hurricane Franklin in the form of hazardous ocean conditions and rip currents. In response, the county sent out the latest ways to stay informed.

People on the Outer Banks can stay updated on emergency-related warnings and other time-critical notifications through "OBXAlerts."

The county also sends updates on beach and ocean conditions through text. People can sign up for those by texting “OBXBeachConditions” to 77295.

People can opt into alerts for rising water levels, too. FIMAN, or the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network, will notify subscribers if water levels in the area are rising due to storm surge. Just visit the website and select the flood gauges you'd like to watch in real-time.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson recently partnered with the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City's Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Erik Heden, to talk storm preparedness. The full forum can be viewed here.