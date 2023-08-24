Tropical Storm Franklin in the Atlanitc causing moderate rip current risk for Virginia Beach, Outer Banks, Eastern Shore over next few days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The beaches of Virginia Beach, Accomack County and the Outer Banks of North Carolina will see a moderate rip current risk over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.
The agency has also issued a small craft advisory from Thursday at 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The moderate rip current risk entails possible life-threatening rip currents and advises swimmers to swim near a lifeguard and heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.
The Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue has deployed no swimming flags on the beach, according to a social media post from the Kitty Hawk Police Department.
NWS also warned yesterday of a "dangerous shore break" that could "throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries."
Next week, Tropical Storm Franklin, expected to become a hurricane soon, is forecasted to miss our area. However, it will still affect the weather patterns by causing disorganized weather and strong currents.