Tropical Storm Franklin in the Atlanitc causing moderate rip current risk for Virginia Beach, Outer Banks, Eastern Shore over next few days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The beaches of Virginia Beach, Accomack County and the Outer Banks of North Carolina will see a moderate rip current risk over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

The agency has also issued a small craft advisory from Thursday at 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The moderate rip current risk entails possible life-threatening rip currents and advises swimmers to swim near a lifeguard and heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.

The Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue has deployed no swimming flags on the beach, according to a social media post from the Kitty Hawk Police Department.

NWS also warned yesterday of a "dangerous shore break" that could "throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries."

Dangerous shorebreak is expected for VA Beach and Outer Banks Currituck Wednesday. Shorebreak can throw swimmers and surfers to the bottom causing head and neck injuries. Pay attention to flags and posted signs. pic.twitter.com/RHavLeIt9i — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 23, 2023