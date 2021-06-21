STORM MODE ALERT: Tropical Depression Claudette brings in wind gusts in NC, warning remains

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Tropical Storm Claudette is expected to exit off the North Carolina Coast after, a warning went into effect Monday morning.
13News Now's Daybreak Reporter Anne Sparaco said the warnings remained strong in the Outerbanks area. She said people were out fishing and walking on the beach as wind gusts proceeded to pick up.
In Hampton Roads, at around 5:30 a.m. the rain was spreading towards the northern parts of the area. This was happening as Claudette was continuing to move ENE at 25 miles per hour.
In Kill Devil Hills at around 5 a.m., the wind gusts were gaining momentum, getting stronger.
According to the National Weather Service, Dare County is under a Tropical Storm Warning.
Emergency officials warned people to avoid going near the water in that area as there is a potential for coastal flooding, strong winds and strong rip currents, which can be extremely dangerous during this time of year.
Residents and tourists are advised to stay clear from those areas in an effort to stay safe.
The rain is expected to clear up in Hampton Roads this afternoon.