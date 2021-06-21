STORM MODE ALERT: Tropical Depression Claudette brings in wind gusts in NC, warning remains

Dare County, North Carolina is under a Tropical Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Tropical Storm Claudette is expected to exit off the North Carolina Coast after, a warning went into effect Monday morning.

13News Now's Daybreak Reporter Anne Sparaco said the warnings remained strong in the Outerbanks area. She said people were out fishing and walking on the beach as wind gusts proceeded to pick up.

In Hampton Roads, at around 5:30 a.m. the rain was spreading towards the northern parts of the area. This was happening as Claudette was continuing to move ENE at 25 miles per hour.

In Kill Devil Hills at around 5 a.m., the wind gusts were gaining momentum, getting stronger.

We’re here in Kills Devil Hills and Nags Head, NC where Tropical Depression Claudette is picking up steam with winds getting stronger.

We’re live with what emergency officials are warning residents in the area on @13NewsNow Daybreak #13Daybreakers pic.twitter.com/29JHW20oH9 — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) June 21, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, Dare County is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Emergency officials warned people to avoid going near the water in that area as there is a potential for coastal flooding, strong winds and strong rip currents, which can be extremely dangerous during this time of year.

With the 5AM update, #Claudette has strengthened to a Tropical Storm. I'm breaking down what this means for Hampton Roads and the NC #OBX on Daybreak! #13StormMode #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/VRppEmJRbU — Craig Moeller 13News Now (@13CraigMoeller) June 21, 2021

Residents and tourists are advised to stay clear from those areas in an effort to stay safe.