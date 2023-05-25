Strong rip currents expected at area beaches through Memorial Day Weekend

A strengthening coastal low is expected to bring unsettled weather and strong rip currents to the region.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now meteorologists have been tracking an area of low pressure developing off the east coast of Florida that will bring windy, unsettled weather and strong rip currents to area beaches through the Memorial Day weekend.

As the low pressure intensifies, it will reach the Carolina coast on Saturday. Persistent onshore winds will result in a high risk of rip currents and large breaking waves in the surf zone through Memorial Day.

Waves in the surf zone will run around 5 to 7 feet on Friday, and likely increase to 8 or more feet for Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks on Saturday.

Red flags will be posted at area beaches, meaning dangerous rip current activity is expected. The rip currents will likely be stronger and more frequent and it is recommended to stay out of the water.

What is a rip current? A rip current is like a shallow channel of water on the surface of the ocean. Rip currents are strong and can pull you out, away from the shore even if you are a good swimmer

If you are caught in a rip current, the first thing to do is remain calm and not fight it. The best escape is to turn parallel to the shore, and wade or swim until you are out of the rip current. Then move back toward shore at an angle away from the rush of water.

If you can float, you might even just relax and "go with the flow." Rip currents do not usually go out very far. Let the rip current carry you until it slows down a short distance offshore. Then swim toward the beach away from the rip current.

Nick Boss and Erik Bauer are visiting the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from up North.

"Just getting out here and meeting some new people and having a great time on the beach," said Bauer.

They took a dip in the ocean Thursday afternoon and said they did notice the strong current.

"There’s a little bit of a tug," said Boss.

"As long as you pay attention every couple minutes," agreed Bauer. "It would be nice without that strong current."

That’s why Virginia Beach lifeguards are warning people this Memorial Day weekend to steer clear of the water.

"If you look at the water and you think this looks really dangerous, it really is and don’t get in it. Just don’t," said Chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service Tom Gill.

He said while rip currents are definitely a concern this weekend, the bigger concern to him is how rough the water will be in general because of the weather pattern coming through.

"It’s not so much the rip currents, so much as getting swept off your feet and going laterally down the beach and, at some point, you’re going to run into a pier or a jetty and that’s when you’re going to get into real trouble."

Virginia Beach lifeguards and firefighters have already had to make one rescue this season when three people were swept off a jetty into the water on Mother’s Day weekend.

The National Weather Service said that the rip current threat will likely continue up and down the coast through the weekend.

"Today was to the point where it was so windy out there, we really couldn't even put lifeguards in lifeguard stands, we just put more people out on patrol," said Gill. "When you go out to the Oceanfront and there is big surf like that, but it's really rough and there's no surfers out there, you know that it's a tough day and you should not be entering the water."

While most area beaches will be staffed with lifeguards, staffing at some will still be at off-season levels, with only a roving patrol.