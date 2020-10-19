3 unusual things about Tropical Storm Epsilon

It’s only the second time in history that the Atlantic has produced 26 named storms.

Another day, another record in the extremely active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. So with each new storm, it’s gets more and more unusual.

Here are three unusual things about Tropical Storm Epsilon, which developed Monday morning:

1. Tropical Storm Epsilon is the fifth Greek-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. To even use a Greek name is unusual. It’s only done when the regular name list has been used up because 21 named storms developed. That's only been done one other year in Atlantic hurricane history. That was in 2005. It was the year that the Atlantic Basin set the all-time record with 27 named storms, including hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma (all Category 5 hurricanes).

2. Since Epsilon is the 5th Greek name used, we are only two named storms away from breaking the record set in 2005. In 2005, one more Greek-named occurred, and that was Tropical Storm Zeta. Zeta was a very late-developing tropical storm that formed on Dec. 28 in the central Atlantic Ocean. That was nearly one month after the season's official end.

3. Epsilon smashed the record on Monday for the earliest 26th named storm in that Atlantic basin. The previous record was November 22, 2005. The current Tropical Storm Epsilon broke that record by more than a month.

Comparing 2020 to the record 2005 season is also very interesting. While 2020 is only two named storms away from breaking the record 27 named storms of 2005, the five Greek-named storms in 2005 all occurred after Oct. 19.

That means that on today’s date in the record setting year of 2005, there were only 22 named storms at this point. 2020 has six weeks to go in hurricane season and over 10 weeks left in the year.

