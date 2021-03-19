National Weather Service says EF-0 tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County; church damaged in Windsor

The tornado caused damage to Colosse Baptist Church and a barn on Rhodes Drive. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt.

WINDSOR, Va. — The National Weather Service confirmed that at least one high-end EF-0 tornado hit the town of Windsor in Isle of Wight County on Thursday.

The tornado caused damage to Colosse Baptist Church and a barn on Rhodes Drive, according to Jeff Orrock, Meteorologist in Charge at NWS Wakefield.

Surveyors from the NWS Wakefield office were in Windsor trying to determine the scale of damage the high-end tornado left in the town.

An Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office spokesperson said there were no injuries reported. Photos captured by deputies showed some damage to farmhouses along the road.

Late Thursday afternoon, tornado watches went into effect for parts of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the area.