Tornadoes confirmed after Tropical Storm Isaias hits southeastern Virginia

COURTLAND, Va. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in the southeastern Virginia region following Tropical Storm Isaias on August 4.

The strongest tornado so far was categorized as an EF2, in Courtland. That twister hit around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, and blew across almost 16 miles of the town, with wind speeds between 120 and 125 miles per hour.

The NWS also confirmed two tornado touchdowns in Suffolk, and one in James City County.

Suffolk had an EF1 tornado around 3:02 a.m. and an EF0 tornado around 3:08 a.m. The EF1 tornado brought 100 mile per hour wind speeds through 20 miles of the city, causing damage to homes and businesses.

James City County's confirmed tornado was an EF1, and it only swept across about a mile of the area before dissipating.

Wednesday, the organization is set to analyze damage from Gloucester and York counties, to determine if storm damage came from tornadoes, or if the effects were consistent with tropical system winds.

A release from the National Weather Service also said experts also planned to analyze damage from North Carolina on Wednesday, which could confirm whether or not the extreme storm damage in Bertie County, North Carolina, was related to a tornado.