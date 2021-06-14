Tropical Depression Two develops, moves away from US

Tropical Depression Two should begin to weaken by Tuesday night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast quickly developed Monday morning, becoming the second tropical depression to develop in the Atlantic in 2021.

Tropical Depression Two was about 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, as of the 11 a.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The depression was moving away from the coast to the northeast fairly quickly at 21 mph. This general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with high gusts. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Monday night and could continue to strengthen on Tuesday.

The next name on the list is Bill.

Tropical Depression Two should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.