Tropical Storm Arthur updates: Strong winds expected in Outer Banks

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Tropical storm Arthur continues to churn maintaining 45 mph max sustained winds with gusts to 60 mph.

Here is the 8AM update:

It's moving north-northeast at 15 miles per hour, and is expected to pass close to (but likely just southeast of) Cape Hatteras around midday. The system is then expected to turn more to the east-northeast, and eventually the east this evening.

Rain wrapping around the system has already reached Hampton Roads. Winds were not an issue early this morning, but later this morning and through the afternoon, winds may gust up to 30-35 mph over parts of our area.

To give you a feel for potential wind gusts this afternoon, here is a look at GFS model wind projections at 2:30 PM:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for eastern North Carolina as tropical storm force winds are anticipated there. A Flood Advisory is also in effect for parts of eastern North Carolina.

Locally, heavy rain is possible for North Carolina up into Southside Hampton Roads this morning. The the various forecast models this morning suggested two-day rain totals ranging from .6 inches up to about two inches for Norfolk.

Keep in mind that Arthur's influence on our weather will decrease late this afternoon and tonight. Another system is predicted to approach from the west providing more opportunity for rain over the next several days.

We will also see a persistent Northeast wind flow and that is expected to produce moderate tidal flooding in Hampton Roads Tuesday into Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Watch has been posted.

It will be cool for the next few days. Highs today should stay in the mid to upper 60s.