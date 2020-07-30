Live Blog: Tropical storm Isaias expected to return to hurricane status

Impacts to be felt to Hampton Roads within the next 24 hours.

NORFOLK, Va. — By the 8AM update, Tropical Storm Isaias continues to maintain similar strength since the last update, and is still projected to return to hurricane status once more before reaching northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina. Isaias is currently moving north at about 13mph, and the center of the storm is currently offshore and just east of Jacksonville, FL nearing the Florida-Georgia state-line.

As to why Isaias hasn't maintained it's strength throughout it's lifetime, especially near the coastline of Florida, is due to increased wind shear and overall dry air. As mentioned, Isaias is projected to regain strength as it continues to trend some very warm waters.

Alerts paint much of the eastern seaboard as a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Hampton Roads until tomorrow, Tuesday, afternoon.

A wide-range of impacts of a strong tropical storm will be felt across Hampton Roads late Monday night and latest through much of Tuesday. Things threats feature moderate to heavy pockets of rainfall, about 1-2" locally, while the heaviest of totals will feature locations farther inland (totals upwards of 4+" possible). Strong sustained winds also pose a threat and could create numerous power outages, down tree limbs, etc. The tornado threat remains moderate to high due to increased spin present in the atmosphere due to tropical presence which has the potential of creating an environment conducive to severe weather outbreaks. A marginal risk for severe weather is already in place for tomorrow, but the already level 1 out of 5 risk could be upgraded.

Here's a closer look at Isaias on its track toward landfall along with it's timing/continued tracking to Hampton Roads.

Here is a history of the storm with green circles indicating a 'Potential Tropical Cyclone", yellow a 'Tropical Storm', red a cat 1 hurricane, and the final yellow ones again a tropical storm.

There still remains some question about the exact path, so stay tuned for more updates but confidence is growing in the current projected path, a track that is not uncommon for tropical systems on the East Coast.

Of course, each tropical system is unique and small fluctuations in track and intensity can mean big differences in the impacts felt over a given location.

The biggest concerns, at this point, feature tidal flooding, heavy rainfall, gusty winds by very early Tuesday through much of Tuesday for Hampton Roads. Rough surf, rip currents and severe weather (including a tornado threat) are also potentially in the cards for us, as well. Power outages are not out of the question, either, with numerous outages possible Monday into Tuesday.

All of this depends on how things develop with this storm, and this could all change, so continue to check back for updates for our local impacts as new outlooks come from the National Hurricane Center.