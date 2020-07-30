Tropical Storm Isaias likely to be a hurricane as it approaches Outer Banks, Hampton Roads

On its projected path, Tropical Storm Isaias is likely to bring heavy rain, winds, and rough surf to the region.

Thursday 5 p.m. Update: Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen as it approaches the southeast coast of the United States, and could be hurricane strength as it approaches the Carolinas early next week.

Tropical Storm Watches are currently in place for parts of the east coast of Florida.

The current track takes the center of the storm over the Dominican Republic, northwestward toward the southeast coast of Florida, and then turns it northward toward the southeast United States, and eventually up along the Carolina coast, an all-too-familiar path.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias could be a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Carolina coastline on Monday.

The current track is not uncommon for tropical systems. Just last year Hurricane Dorian followed a similar path near northeast North Carolina and Coastal Virginia.

Of course, each tropical system is unique and small fluctuations in track and intensity can mean big differences in the impacts felt over a given location.

On the current forecast track, possible impacts to the region include heavy rain, strong winds, rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and some beach erosion.

All of this depends on how things develop with this storm, and this could all change, so continue to check back for updates over the coming days.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 20 mph.