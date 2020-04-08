Live updates: One dead, tornado confirmed in Tropical Storm Isaias’ wake

Here are the latest impacts of the Tropical Storm Isaias in the D.C. region.

WASHINGTON — Tropical Storm Isaias carried winds up to 70 mph on Tuesday morning and made its way up the East Coast, passing through the DMV region.

Flooding, beach erosion and gusty winds impacted the area, with at least one tornado spinning on the ground. Winds gusted up to at least 56 mph in Annapolis and up to 69 mph at ocean resorts.

The main part of the storm has now cleared metro Washington. The area was hit with rainfall between 2 to 5 inches in a span of hours, with as many as 9 inches estimated in one part of St. Mary's County.

Below are live updates of Tropical Storms Isaias' impact on the DMV:

12:49 p.m. -- Sligo Creek Parkway is closed due to high water, Takoma Park Police said. Crews are working to remove down trees and wires in the areas of Carroll Avenue near Washington Adventist University, Flower Avenue and Carroll Avenue.

Portions of Sligo Creek Parkway closed due to high water, Carroll Avenue blocked closed near Washington Adventist University flower Avenue & Carroll Avenue, utility work in area incl trees down, wires down, in area (Chaney Dr) @TakomaParkPD pic.twitter.com/Nb13xBoV6y — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 4, 2020

12:43 p.m. -- One person dead after a tree fell on a traveling vehicle on Three Notch Road in St. Mary's County, police said.

12:26 p.m. --All southbound lanes are blocked on George Washington Memorial Parkway after a tree fell just before Turkey Run Park in Fairfax County, Va., United States Park Police said.

12:13 p.m. -- The Bay Bridge reopens after a temporary closure due to high winds in the area.

12 p.m. -- Early wind gusts and rainfall totals are coming in from Isaias' impact this morning.

11:01 a.m. -- Prince Georges County Fire Department crews were called to the scene of a fallen tree on a house in the 6900 block of Hillmeade Road in Glenn Dale, Md. No one was trapped in the home and there were no injuries, officials said.

At approx 10:00 am, #PGFD units were dispatched for a collapse investigation in the 6900 blk of Hillmeade Road in Glenn Dale. Upon, crew located a large tree that had fallen on a residence. No one trapped, no injuries, no transports. pic.twitter.com/dCG4CF5bm9 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 4, 2020

10:41 a.m. -- A utility pole is down at Flower Avenue and Chaney Drive in Takoma Park, Md. WUSA9's Laura Geller spoke to a resident who lives near the downed pole.

This is Everett Thomas. He lives in the house on the corner where the pole is down @wusa9 #WUSA9Weather pic.twitter.com/Tof5zHrlRH — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) August 4, 2020

10:35 a.m. -- There are about 13,000 customers with power in the area of St. Mary's County and Calvert County, according to Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

10:33 a.m. -- No sign of flooding on Market Street in Leesburg, Virginia. The area is experiencing some rain and winds.

Market street in a wet, windy Leesburg. Haven’t seen any major flooding here. @wusa9 #Isiais pic.twitter.com/dpyhLMYcgP — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 4, 2020

10:26 a.m. -- Emergency crews conducted a water rescue on John Rogers Boulevard and Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro, Md. The driver is expected to be okay officials tell WUSA9's Scott Broom.

Water rescue John Rogers Boulevard and old Marlboro Pike in upper Marlboro Maryland driver is OK @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/UvG8SEgDWn — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) August 4, 2020

10:15 a.m. -- More than 3,000 customers are without power in Northern Virginia, according to Dominion Energy.

9:55 a.m. -- High water in the area of Sligo Creek Parkway and Piney Branch in Mongtomery has prompted to turn around.

Cars have to turn around at Sligo Creek Parkway and Piney Branch in Montgomery Co b/c water is so high @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/T7folFvNSN — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) August 4, 2020

9:51 a.m. -- Firefighters tell WUSA9's Jess Arnold that a tree fell on a car trapping four critically injured people near Charlotte Hall Road in St. Mary’s County.

Near Charlotte Hall Road in St. Mary’s County. Firefighter tells me a tree fell on a car, trapping a priority 4 patient inside. @wusa9 #WUSA9Weather #Isaias pic.twitter.com/3kmnsaawIg — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 4, 2020

9:50 a.m. -- A tree fell on a traveling vehicle on West Lake Drive near Tuckerman Lane in Montgomery County, officials said. The driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The tree was removed from the road by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews.

ICYMI (~910a) On W. Lake Dr. near Tuckerman Lane, Single vehicle struck by a falling, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 1 adult NLT, @mcfrs PE726, A726 responded (MCFRS move the tree out of roadway) https://t.co/PuPMudMEpI pic.twitter.com/1XzLgv5J8K — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 4, 2020

9:42 a.m. -- Laurel Riverfront Park closed due to high water.

9:40 a.m. -- Several roads in St. Mary's County are flooded and trees are down. There is flooding on Mcintosh Run across Point Lookout Road, Netowne Neck Road, and Maypole Road in Leonardtown.

9:36 a.m. -- Traffic temporarily held in both directions on the Bay Bridge due to high winds, according to MDTA.

BRIDGE💨STATUS: Bay Bridge traffic temporary held. Nice/Middleton Bridge under limited restrictions (no house trailers or empty box trailers). Wind warnings at Hatem & Key Bridge. Policy detailed here https://t.co/UuSaI93qps #mdwx #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 4, 2020

9:08 a.m. -- Heavy rain coming down in Petworth neighborhood in D.C. and flooding at Rock Creek.

Rock Creek is no joke this morning. Very elevated due to all this #rain.

.@wusa9 #Isaias pic.twitter.com/6BwrgABhIT — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 4, 2020

Heavy rain here in the Petworth area. My dog was not having it this morning. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/u6Pp0RQlWe — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 4, 2020

9:05 a.m. -- Police are blocking off King Street at Waterfront in Old Town Alexandria.

8:38 a.m.-- Flooding on Route 5 in Great Mills, Md. in St. Mary's County. A nearby creek overflowed with rainwater and spilled over to the roadway.

8:37 a.m. -- Flood Warnings issued in Montgomery County, D.C., and Prince George's County until 2:30 p.m.

8:32 a.m. -- Heavy downpour in Bowie, Md. during Prince George's County issued Flash Flood Warning.

8:30 a.m.-- Flooding spotted on Long Beach Drive in Calvert County.

7:52 a.m.-- Tornado warning canceled in Prince George's County.

7:43 a.m. -- Tornado Warning issued in Prince George's County until 8:15 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Rosaryville MD, Brandywine MD, Huntingtown MD until 8:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/lXxQjBUdTa — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 4, 2020

7:36 a.m. -- Flash Flood Warnings issued in Prince George's, Calvert, Charles and Anne Arundel counties until 11 a.m.

7:26 a.m. -- Several roads are flooded in North Beach, Md. in Calvert County due to heavy downpour.

North Beach Mayor Mike Benton says several roads are flooded in town due to storm and tidal flooding. @wusa9 #TropicalStormWarning #TropicalStormIsaias #getupdc #mdwx pic.twitter.com/m3vGeqMb4L — Michael Quander WUSA9 (@MikeQReports) August 4, 2020

7:19: a.m. -- Tornado Warning issued in Anne Arundel County and a new warning is issued in Calvert County until 7:45 a.m. There is a threat of hail in the area.

Tornado Warning including Chesapeake Beach MD, Huntingtown MD, Dares Beach MD until 7:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/xH6QbAoHSG — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 4, 2020

7:01 a.m.-- Flash Flood Warning issued for southern Maryland until 11 a.m.

7 a.m. -- Tornado spotted over Leonardtown, Md. in St. Mary's County, according to National Weather Service trained spotter. The tornado moved northwest at 45 mph.

Watch Live: Tornado moving up to 45 mph spotted in St. Mary's Countyhttps://t.co/TmyaccOVDq — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 4, 2020

6:45 a.m. -- Tornado Warnings issued in Calvert County and St. Mary's County until 7:15 a.m. A well-defined, possibly tornadic circulation is moving through your area now too.

6:36 a.m. -- No Tornado Warnings issued in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

6:32 a.m. -- Tornado Warnings canceled in St. Mary's and Charles counties.

6:24 a.m. -- Bay Bridge wind warnings in effect, according to MDTA.

5:30 a.m. -- New Tornado Warnings have been issued in St. Mary's and Charles counties until 6:45 a.m.

The NWS has issued a Tornado Warning for the following counties: St. Marys, Charles . More at https://t.co/KUHKNnr3Cp #WUSA9Weather pic.twitter.com/IOYHWVknYG — Chester Lampkin WUSA 9 (@chesterlampkin) August 4, 2020

5:57 a.m. -- Tornado Warning issued in the Northern Neck of Virginia until 6:30 a.m. This includes Westmoreland County.

5:28 a.m. -- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says "Potentially life-threatening flash flooding will be possible" in the next few hours in the DMV area. Impacted areas will include the major metropolitan areas of Washington D.C, Baltimore and Philadelphia.

5:12 a.m. -- Solomons, Md. in Calvert County near St. Mary's County is seeing heavy downpour and some areas are seeing rain totals of more than 6 inches. Winds are also beginning to pick up in the area.

The rain and wind really starting to pick up in Solomon’s, Maryland. @wusa9 #GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/ohXPAFvhaH — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) August 4, 2020

4:45 a.m.-- Tornado Warning issued for St. Mary's County and Charles County, Md. until 5:15 a.m.

4:44 a.m. -- Coastal Flood Warning issued in St. Mary's County until 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

4:30 a.m. -- Tornado Warning expired for St. Mary's County

4:03 a.m. -- Hurricane Isaias has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

3:51 a.m. -- Car overturns on the Inner Loop of the Beltway at Baltimore/Washington Parkway. Rescue crews were called to the scene.

2:51 a.m.-- Red Weather Alert issued for the DMV area

Now to 2 p.m.Tuesday

Now until 2 p.m. will be most critical for the DMV, as Isaias moves across Virginia, through southern Maryland and into the Eastern Shore during the morning and midday on Tuesday.

Heavy rain moved across the area near the center of Isaias. Downpours lead to flooding, and flash flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams. Beach erosion also happened. Winds strengthened south and east of metro Washington with stronger gusts in areas along the Chesapeake Bay, especially St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties.

Light to moderate wind damage continues in this period, with sporadic power outages.

1 p.m. Rain will come to an end for D.C. and the surrounding areas. Winds will ease to below 25 miles per hour for most. Some sunshine will return.

2 p.m. through late evening Tuesday

Skies will clear in D.C. with breezy conditions. Isolated showers are still possible in this time, but widespread rain will come to an end.

The flooding threat will ease during the late afternoon.