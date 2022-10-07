Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

Interests in the U.S. will not be impacted from this system.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The next name on the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season list has been claimed by Tropical Storm Julia.

The system, which formed Friday morning from Tropical Depression Thirteen in the Caribbean, is expected to be a hurricane when it makes landfall this weekend in Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It will not affect cleanup and recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane center forecasters expect Julia to become a hurricane as it moves westward across the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane-force winds and a storm surge are expected for the islands of San Andres, Providencia and Santa Catalina.