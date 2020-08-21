Laura expected to become a major hurricane

Laura looks to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday as a major hurricane between Texas and Louisiana.

WASHINGTON — *Marco has been downgraded to a remnant low on Tuesday.

*Laura became a hurricane Tuesday afternoon.

Laura

Hurricane Laura has 90 mph winds and will continue to get stronger over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Warnings are now posted from San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana.



Several inches of rain fell on the island of Hispaniola on Saturday night and Sunday, causing flooding and leading to several deaths.

With warm water and favorable environmental conditions, Laura will likely become a major hurricane. A major hurricane is Category 3 and above with winds of 111 mph and stronger. The forecast track takes Laura toward the northwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will likely make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday as a category 3 hurricane, with winds forecast up to 115 mph. While the latest forecast track has the storm landing in far eastern Texas near the border with Louisiana.

Marco

Marco is now a remnant low and the National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on the storm.

