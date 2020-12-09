Tropical Storm Sally is now a hurricane

Heavy rains and a large storm surge are possible for parts of the Gulf Coast. This season is already the third busiest tropical season on record.

WASHINGTON — The Gulf states are bracing for another tropical system. Sally was upgraded to a hurricane at noon on Monday and is expected to make landfall Tuesday night along the Mississippi coast.

The storm is also forecast to slow its forward speed after making landfall, this would exacerbate the flooding.

On Monday at 12:30 p.m.., the storm was packing 90 mph winds and moving northwest at 6 mph.

The National Hurricane Center has the main threats as flooding and a large storm surge. This will be a slow-moving storm and could produce devastating flash flooding. Heavy rains, six to 12 inches will be possible along the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, with an isolated 20 inches of rain in a few locations.

Storm surge will be between 7 and 11 feet at the mouth of the Mississippi River and 1 to 6 feet in other areas along the Gulf.

The eighteenth tropical storm of 202, Sally, formed Saturday afternoon just off the coast of Naples, Florida. Teddy was named on Monday morning the 14th of September and we are now tied for 3rd place for the busies tropical season on record.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border. The Hurricane Warning includes New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama to Indian Pass, Florida. Tropical Storm warnings are also in effect for Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the west of Morgan City, Louisiana.

Warm sea surface temperatures will help fuel this storm.

To learn more about the storm from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

Check out the graphics below for more information:

