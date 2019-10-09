ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 2 storm with winds up to 100 mph.

The Tampa Bay area is totally out of the cone of uncertainty as the storm moves away from the U.S. However, the rip current threat remains along the southeastern coast of the United States. People living along the Atlantic Coast should be monitoring the water through Tuesday.

As of the 8 a.m., the hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is moving east-northeast at 8 mph. It could become a major hurricane on Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for Bermuda as tropical-storm-force winds are possible within 48 hours.





