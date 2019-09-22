ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season developed overnight just east of the Windward Islands: Tropical Storm Karen.

And there are growing concerns it could bring tropical-storm-force conditions later this week to Puerto Rico.

Karen is located about 140 miles west-northwest of Grenada, with maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, according to the latest advisory by the National Hurricane Center. It is moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

Its minimum central pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 1007 mb.

The National Hurricane Center said a turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur later tonight or on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday.

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Grenada and its dependencies.

A tropical storm watch -- meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours -- is in effect for the following locations:

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

British Virgin Islands

The current forecast "cone of uncertainty" has Karen remaining a tropical storm as it enters the Caribbean Sea. Much of Puerto Rico is in the cone, with a potential arrival by this midweek, meaning the island currently is likely to experience tropical-storm-force conditions.

Karen is forecast to enter back into the Atlantic on a northward trajectory by Wednesday or so, and the National Hurricane Center indicates the storm might turn more so to the west-northwest.

From there, it is too early to say what, if any impacts, it could have on the U.S. Florida currently is not threatened, but pay attention to later forecasts.

Karen isn't the only tropical trouble spot out there: Tropical Storm Jerry continues its north-northwestern trek into the Atlantic Ocean. It's possible it could just skirt the island of Bermuda by midweek.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November, though climatologically speaking, September and October can be an active period for Tampa Bay and Florida's Gulf Coast when it comes to the development of tropical systems and where they end up going.

