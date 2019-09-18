ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 10th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season has developed: Tropical Storm Jerry.

Slow strengthening is expected during the next several days as the storm makes a move to the northwest and, eventually, it could become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Jerry is a 50-mph storm located about 855 miles east of the Leeward Islands, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving to west-northwest at 14 mph.

Its central minimum pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 1002 mb.

There are no tropical storm-related watches or warnings in effect at this time. Hurricane center forecasters, however, warn people in the Leeward Islands should pay attention to the storm's progress.





Jerry is forecast to near the islands on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane. Slow strengthening, or none at all, currently is expected into the weekend as the storm makes a turn out to sea.

Although the U.S. or the Bahamas are not in the storm's current cone of uncertainty, It's important to pay attention to later forecasts as it could change in the coming days.

