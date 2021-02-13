VDOT urges motorists to delay travel as icy conditions create hazardous roads

In a news release, VDOT said crews are out working to treat and clear roads. Freezing rain and sleet is expected to continue through the night in parts of Virginia.

In a news release, VDOT said crews are out working to treat and clear roads. As freezing rain and sleet is expected to continue through Saturday night, motorists are urged to not travel until conditions improve.

VDOT put it bluntly: there is no safe way to travel during icy conditions.

"A difference in just a few degrees of air or ground temperatures will determine if ice or snow accumulates on roadways," according to the news release.

"Road conditions could change rapidly and impacts will vary as precipitation moves through Virginia. Less traveled roads, shady spots, ramps and bridges are likely to freeze first."