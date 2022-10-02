Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding

The city is particularly concerned about the Chesapeake Bay area, the North End, the Resort Area, Croatan, Ocean Lakes, Sandbridge, Owl Creek and the Lynnhaven River

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.

“Forecasters expect inundation of up to three feet above ground which would make for some of the worst flooding conditions the area has seen in at least a decade,” Progen wrote. “With the ground saturation from Ian’s rainfall, plus high tides, combined with wind-driven high water in the Chesapeake Bay and Lynnhaven River systems, it looks like there won’t be anywhere for the water to drain. We’re encouraging everyone to stay off the roads as much as possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.”

City employees are particularly concerned about the Chesapeake Bay area, the North End, the Resort Area, Croatan, Ocean Lakes, Sandbridge, Owl Creek and areas near the Lynnhaven River.

If you’re concerned about your car, the city’s parking garages are open for free to residents through Thursday morning. There are two in the Resort area, on 9th and 31st streets, and four in Town Center. Those ones are near Apex Entertainment, the Westin Hotel, the Armada-Hoffler Tower and the Clark-Nexsen Tower.

Because of the approaching storm, city facilities are closing at noon on Monday. That goes for offices, libraries, rec centers and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools are closed Monday, and Parks & Recreation after-school programs are canceled, too.

You can get a full list of the city's closures online.

Duhaney asked people to clean their storm drains, avoid driving through water on roads, report downed power lines and stay out of potentially contaminated floodwaters.