Youngkin declares state of emergency for Virginia ahead of winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a commonwealth-wide state of emergency related to the weekend's coming storm.

The winter storm is expected to affect coastal areas most, and Hampton Roads could see 4-9 inches of snowfall between Friday and Saturday.

Youngkin's order cited heavy snow, high winds and tidal flooding as threats for the weekend. A statement from his office said there could be downed trees, power outages and problems with roads because of the weather.

"We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth," he wrote. "We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family."

Youngkin's message asked people to stay home during the storm, if at all possible.

He also recommended people:

Bundle up if you're going outside

Avoid overexertion while shoveling snow, especially if you have a heart condition

Never use a generator or gas-burning device inside your home

Plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors

Prepare your home and car for the snow

Have an emergency kit inside your car if you drive anywhere

The emergency declaration frees up the state government to use money to prepare for the storm, and paves the way for localities to ask for reimbursement for storm damages later.