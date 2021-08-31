Northam declares State of Emergency ahead of Ida remnants

Tropical Depression Ida is expected to bring heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors in the western and northern parts of Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday as remnants of now-Tropical Depression Ida are expected to move through the state.

Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana Sunday, bringing life-threatening storm surges to the state and knocking the power out for thousands.

The remnants of the storm are expected to bring heavy rains and flooding along the I-81 and I-66 corridors in the western and northern parts of Virginia. In addition to the flood threat, a portion of the state is under a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday.

The declaration will allow Virginia officials to mobilize resources and deploy people to help with response and recovery efforts in the affected areas. In a Tuesday afternoon press release, Gov. Northam urged people who will be affected to stay alert.

“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Gov. Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”

For the latest forecasts, you can visit 13News Now's Weather page and download the 13News Now app.