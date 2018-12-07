GWYNN, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday didn't seem like a day for any severe weather in Hampton Roads, but it did lead to a dramatic weather pattern that formed over the Chesapeake Bay!

13News Now viewers have shared photos and video of at least one waterspout that formed in the Bay early Thursday afternoon, seen from Mathews County.

Waterspouts are typically weak and although they can cause some damage on land, they usually dissipate quickly once they reach the shore. There's no indication what was seen Thursday made it on land.

PHOTOS: Mathews County waterspout, 7/12/18

PHOTOS: Mathews County waterspout, 7/12/18 A waterspout seen from Gwynn's Island, Virginia, on July 12, 2018. Photo courtesy Paul Werbin 01 / 04 A waterspout seen from Gwynn's Island, Virginia, on July 12, 2018. Photo courtesy Paul Werbin 01 / 04

