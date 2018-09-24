YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — There was a crazy a crazy sight on the York River over the weekend: a waterspout formed over the river!

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office shared this video on Facebook, saying a deputy spotted this weather phenomenon on Yorktown Beach on Sunday.

Waterspouts are typically weak and although they can cause some damage on land, they usually dissipate quickly once they reach the shore. There's no indication this waterspout ever made it to land.

