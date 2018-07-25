KUSA - A woman was able to leap from her car after it fell into a large sinkhole that opened up on West Oxford Avenue near Santa Fe Drive Tuesday afternoon.

A photo shared by Sheridan Police Chief Mark Campbell shows the vehicle submerged in water underneath the road. The "massive" sinkhole opened up in the eastbound lanes of the road, Campbell said.

Fortunately, the woman was able to jump from her car before it was fully swallowed by the sinkhole. Police say she is okay.

Oxford is closed in both directions from South Santa Fe Drive to South Clay St. while crews work to repair the sinkhole. According to the Sheridan Police Department, there is no word yet on when they will be able to reopen it.

A 9NEWS viewer watched the sinkhole swallow the car.

This isn't the first time a sinkhole has been reported in this area.

Same area where a sinkhole in 2015 swallowed a Sgt Greg Miller's patrol car. Forever remembered with @BoggyDrawBrew's Sgt Sinkhole Hefeweizen. Cheers. https://t.co/mGE1o71o90 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) July 25, 2018

An police SUV was swallowed by a sinkhole in the area of West Oxford Avenue and River Point Parkway on June 5, 2015.

Nearby, a 9NEWS viewer saw a pickup truck tow a Mazda out of rising waters.

A storm dumped up to two inches of rain in 30 minutes on parts of the southern Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon. Littleton, Sheridan, Englewood and Centennial were all under a flash flood warning.

