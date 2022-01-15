Weekend storm brings threats of gusty winds, power outages and flooding to Hampton Roads

Crews in the area are standing by for whatever weather comes our way Sunday, and they want you to be prepared, too.

VIRGINIA, USA — 13News Now meteorologists said Saturday that Hampton Roads could experience a wintry mix Sunday morning, but rain will follow. They expect gusty winds to be one of the area's biggest threats.

"Flooding, high winds and downed power lines is really what we're keeping a close, close eye on," said Drew Lankford, spokesman for Virginia Beach Public Works.

In Virginia Beach, Lankford told 13News Now crews started pre-treating overpasses and bridges Saturday out of precaution.

Because of ice and snow accumulation expected west of Hampton Roads, some colleges and universities opened up dorms ahead of Sunday.

"So they can get tested and moved in," said Diana Ernst, a Virginia Beach resident who has a junior attending Methodist University in North Carolina.

Ernst's son, Cole Hupp, had to adjust travel plans to avoid inclement weather on the roads.

"They're actually looking to get hit a little harder than us," Ernst added.

"We have all of our crews and contractors on standby to respond and requested assistance from other utilities as needed," said Dominion Energy Regional Policy Director Bonita Billingsley Harris.

If power does go out, Harris reminded customers to avoid downed power lines and to report the outage by hopping on their website or by calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

The company also encouraged people to prepare emergency kits at home with items like blankets, flashlights, batteries, food, water and medicine.

"We always hope that the storm is not going to so bad, but hope is not a plan," said Harris.

Dominion Energy also urged people to fully charge their phones before the storm arrives.

If you have a generator, you're asked to check that it's fueled, tested and properly connected.

13News Now reached out to VDOT Hampton Roads. They said they're watching the storm's movement and road conditions closely.