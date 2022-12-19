Here is the chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads this year

The record Christmas snowfall for our area was December 25, 1947, which was when it snowed a total of 2.4 inches.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're dreaming of a cozy Christmas where you can curl up in blankets near a fireplace, you may be in luck this year.

But, that doesn't mean there will be snow.

According to climate data from the National Weather Service, the chance of a white Christmas in Hampton Roads this year is pretty low, coming in at about 3%.

This prediction number is based on records and probabilities from past years, going all the way back to 1890.

While it may not be snowy, it's still expected to be cold this Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be in the freezing range, from the late teens into the low 20s throughout your celebrations. So, you'll definitely want to bundle up.

When we look back at the snowfall records for the coastal Virginia region, the last time we experienced a white Christmas was in 2010.

That year, we saw 0.8 inches of snow on Christmas Eve. But the Christmas miracle hit on December 26, when over a foot of snow quickly followed the initial dusting!

The record Christmas Day snowfall for our area was December 25, 1947, which was when it snowed a total of 2.4 inches.

While a white Christmas may be pretty unlikely for 2022, you can still expect to see some snow hit the region sometime this winter season.