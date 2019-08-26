COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian is once again a Category 2 hurricane, and is finally starting to make the northeast movement that had been projected by the computer models for days. Still, that doesn't diminish the serious threats still aren't there, particularly for the coastal region.

Here's the latest on the storm.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 3 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 110 miles an hour, with higher gusts. It was centered about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A reporting site at Shutes Folly reported a wind gust of 78 miles an hour, which is just above the hurricane threshold of 75 miles an hour.

The storm is moving north-northeast at at 8 miles an hour to the north.

It remains a Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which measures hurricane intensity.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The storm is passing off the coast of South Carolina, bringing with it high winds and rain along the coast.

As the storm moved in overnight, it triggered a few tornado warnings along the coast, mainly between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. So far, none of those warnings have been in the Midlands.

The storm will slowly track along the coast for the rest of Thursday, making a little bit of a turn toward the northeast.

Bottom line: What can we expect in South Carolina?

The storm is going to bring high winds and heavy rain along the coast of South Carolina for much of the rest of the day.

At this point, the consensus track of the storm and the spaghetti models largely don't matter anymore. We're just looking at the local radars and satellites to track the movement.

Along the coast, Hilton Head is already in the clear, as is most of the Midlands.

Charleston continues to receive tropical storm force winds, while the Myrtle Beach area could still see powerful winds and heavy rains until late Thursday night.

Some areas on the coast, and about 20-30 miles inland, could easily see between 6 to 12 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service said a wind gust of 92 miles an hour was recorded by a buoy near the coast of Charleston. Parts of Pawleys Island got 9 inches of rain, while 8 was reported in Myrtle Beach, but in both towns, much more rain was expected. By the end of the event, some areas could see 15 inches of rain.

Two tornadoes were confirmed near the Myrtle Beach area, but the weather service said the threat of twisters has diminished. There is concern about the Waccamau River, due to water that's already fallen and that may come down from North Carolina.

Watches/Warnings:

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of the Midlands, including Clarendon, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Lee and Sumter counties.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the entire South Carolina coast.

A warning means that hurricane conditions are expected whereas a watch means that conditions are possible.

As a precaution, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the South Carolina coast.

However, once again, this could change. The WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring to keep you safe.

