Winter storm brings snow, sleet and ice to Charlotte region

The Charlotte area will see mostly ice and sleet, while the North Carolina mountains are expected to have snowfall throughout the day Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is falling in Charlotte, North Carolina, and snow is falling across the western Carolinas as the winter storm moved into the region early Sunday morning.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle says the Charlotte metro area will see that icy mix throughout the day Sunday with heavy snow expected all day long in the mountains of North Carolina. Sprinkle said areas like Boone and some of the ski slopes could see upwards of a foot of snow Sunday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings are in effect Sunday because of hazardous conditions expected through Monday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning, which warns of impacts from ice, sleet and snow, includes Charlotte, Rock Hill, Monroe, Concord, Salisbury, Statesville, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, and Morganton. These areas are in the foothills and mountain regions of our viewing area.

The Ice Storm Warning includes locations such as Chester, Chesterfield, and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina and along the Piedmont region.

Significant icing is expected. Ice accumulations of a quarter-inch to a half-inch in the Charlotte area with some snow and sleet accumulations also possible. Winds will be gusting as high as 35 mph.

The precipitation will continue through Sunday and into Monday morning. Much of the ice that falls Sunday is expected to freeze over, creating dangerous conditions on highways and roads in the Charlotte area. Officials from across the Carolinas are asking people to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary.

"Tomorrow morning will be a nightmare," Sprinkle said. "The major issue we're going to be dealing with is the ice that we get. That's freezing rain that falls as a liquid, hits a surface and freezes over."

WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich warned Charlotte residents to prepare for ice regardless of snow totals. Panovich warns just 0.25" of ice is enough to bring down powerlines and tree branches.

Icy could result in power outages across the region. Residents should plan ahead for safe ways to heat their homes without electricity.

❄️ SNOW: Fluffy dendritic crystals, floats, falls slowly & white.

🌨️ SLEET: Little ice chunks, makes noise when it falls. AKA: Ice Pellets

💧FREEZING RAIN: Liquid, looks just like rain but air temp is 32°

☁️ GRAUPEL: Soft tiny white balls, looks like Dippin' dots. pic.twitter.com/NGJElWkYn2 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) January 16, 2022

Both North Carolina and South Carolina are in states of emergency, signed by Gov. Roy Cooper and Gov. Henry McMaster respectively, ahead of the winter storm. Officials in Catawba County, North Carolina, issued a state of emergency Sunday due to hazardous travel conditions caused by the storm.

Locations in the mountains, including Jefferson, Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, and Asheville will see heavy snow.

Locations in the foothills and along the Interstate 40 corridor, including Morganton, Lenoir, Hickory, and Statesville, will see mostly snow but some wintry mix is possible.

The Carolina piedmont -- which stretches from Greenville Spartanburg in South Carolina, through Charlotte, and towards Greensboro in North Carolina -- will see mixing. This also includes locations such as Rock Hill, Chester, Lancaster, Monroe, Concord, and Salisbury.

"The main impact is going to be travel and that ice on the power lines," Panovich said about the piedmont region.

Some communities in the sandhills, including Rockingham, Cheraw, and Hamlet, could see some mixing but more rain than snow.

Winter storm timing

During the daytime hours Sunday, a mixed bag of wintry precipitation is likely due to the temperature profile of the atmosphere aloft. Sleet and freezing rain would likely overspread the area and could cause significant icing. At the same time, snow will still continue in the high country.

For areas along I-40 and north, Sunday will be mostly snow throughout the day, with some sleet mixed in. Snowfall will be heavy at times, and many roads could be impassible due to accumulation and ice.

The last of the precipitation is expected to move out late Sunday night overnight into early Monday morning. For Charlotte, Sprinkle expects another changeover to snow as overnight temperatures dip below freezing again.

Charlotte snow accumulation

Sprinkle said there's around a 40 to 50% chance of 2 inches of accumulation in the Charlotte metro area, which includes Concord, Gastonia, Monroe, Mooresville and Waxhaw.