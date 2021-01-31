Winter weather system brings snow, mix to Hampton Roads, northeastern North Carolina

The system brought a bit of snowfall to the region, but the switchover to rain quickly knocked out any trace of snow on the ground in most areas.

NORFOLK, Va. — People in Hampton Roads got their second taste of snow within a matter of days Sunday when it was part of wintry mix that moved into and across the region.

The appearance of snow on the ground was noticeably lighter than what many locations saw on Thursday.

Neither compares to what areas farther west and north are experiencing or will be experiencing.

In cities such as Chicago and Cincinnati, at least five inches of snow had fallen Sunday morning.

Northern Virginia and Washington expected heavier amounts of snow. Farther up the East Coast, areas such as Philadelphia were looking for some locations to have more than 12 inches of snow by the time the system moved through them.

