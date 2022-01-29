x
Winter Wonderland! Eastern Virginians, North Carolinians share photos from second snowstorm of 2022

If you want to share a photo, submit one by using the "Near Me" section on the 13News Now app or text us at 757.628.6200.

NORFOLK, Va. — Most people in the 757 woke up Saturday morning to a blanket of snow -- whether that was more of a light dusting, to a 9-inch deluge on the Eastern Shore.

There have been some power outages, inclement weather closures, and emergency agencies are asking people to stay home while the roads could be snowy or icy.

In the meantime, many viewers have taken the time to send in photos of the winterscapes they're enjoying in their own backyards.

Snow Day: Photos of the snowfall across Hampton Roads, North Carolina for January 29, 2022

1 / 58
Karen Stadler
Snow in Poquoson Credit: Karen Stadler

