x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Back to School

K-9 training company partners with Hampton to keep guns out of schoolsK-9 training company partners with Hampton to keep guns out of schools
Hampton

K-9 training company partners with Hampton to keep guns out of schools

These dogs are trained to sniff out firearms, even if a person is in a crowd or walking down a hallway. The veteran-owned company hopes to get K-9s in more schools.

Featured

More Back to School

Local News

VERIFY

Featured Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out