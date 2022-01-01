Back to School
Featured
- Changes and continuations: Local schools prepare for VDH COVID protocols
- Slow down! Chesapeake police remind drivers of speed cameras in school zones
-
School leaders work to fill dozens of vacancies, encourage retired teachers to apply School leaders work to fill teacher shortages, encourage retired teachers to apply
- Back-to-school developmental struggles for 'COVID generation' kids
- Are teacher salaries keeping up with inflation?
- Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
More Back to School
- Inflation leads families to tighten budgets for back-to-school shopping
- Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccines? Parents consider what immunizations kids need for 2022 school year
- Higher wages offered as Hampton Roads faces school bus driver shortage
- Following mass shooting at Texas elementary school, Hampton Roads school divisions are stepping up security
- Chesapeake expands virtual academy options for new school year
- PSA campaign encourages kids to speak up about possible violence in schools
- Back to School with 13News Now
- Free Dunkin' coffee offered for teachers on Thursday
Local News
-
-
Back to School with 13News NowIt's that time of year again: school is back in session and 13News Now is your "Back to School Station"! That means we've got you covered with everything you need to know heading into the new year. From beating inflation and saving money on school supplies to breaking down all the new safety measures in place, we are all about getting your child ready for the classroom.