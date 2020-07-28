Skip Navigation
Spotted Eagle Ray Born at Virginia Aquarium
Virginia Aquarium
The Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach, Va. welcomed a spotted eagle ray that was born there on July 20, 2020.
Virginia Aquarium
Virginia Aquarium
Virginia Aquarium
Virginia Aquarium
Staff members at the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach, Va. where a spotted eagle ray that was born there on July 20, 2020.
Virginia Aquarium
