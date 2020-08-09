Skip Navigation
Photos: Back to School 2020-2021
Photos: Back to School 2020-2021
1/23
Pickering Family
William Pickering III begins the first day of school. He's in the 3rd Grade at Cedar Road Elementary School in Chesapeake.
2/23
Family
Garhianna's first day of 5th Grade.
3/23
Family
Summer Wolfe starts 3rd Grade at Thalia Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
4/23
Jeremiah's mother
Jeremiah's mom, Jamsine, took the picture of him starting his first day of school at home where he is "virtually unstoppable."
5/23
Family
Judah on the first day of school at Pembroke Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
6/23
Laura Campbell
Hayden Campbell starts 3rd Grade at Hillpoint Elementary School in Suffolk.
7/23
Family
Carson starts the school year at Creeds Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
8/23
Family
Christian starts the school year at Creeds Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
9/23
Family
Donna starts the school year at Creeds Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
10/23
Childrens' grandmother
Abby, Liam, and Elijah start the first day of school at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Norfolk.
11/23
Children's grandmother
Abby, Liam, and Elijah start the first day of school at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Norfolk.
12/23
Family
Khloe starts 3rd Grade at Ocean Lakes Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
13/23
Brown Family
Cheyenne Brown starts 7th Grade at Ghent Elementary School in Norfolk.
14/23
Bunnell Family
Zachary Bunnell on the first day of the 2020-2021 school year for Crossroads Elementary School in Norfolk. There was at least a bit of a bump with the virtual learning.
15/23
Family
Bella starts 2nd Grade in Hampton.
16/23
Smith Family
Jake Smith starts 5th Grade in Chesapeake.
17/23
Rick Dillow
Krissi Dillow in Virginia Beach starts 8th Grade, virtually.
18/23
Scheerer Family
Pace and Drew Scheerer on the first day of school in Chesapeake. Pace attends Greenbrier Middle School. Drew attends Indian River High School.
19/23
Perriello Family
The learning is virtual, but Eli and Ava Perriello tossed on their backpacks for the first day of school. They attend Saunders Elementary School in Newport News.
20/23
Angela New
Luke starts his first day of Kindergarten in Chesapeake.
21/23
Karen West
Emma starts the 2020-2021 school year in Newport News.
22/23
Karen West
Gavin starts the 2020-2021 school year in Newport News.
23/23
Seay Family
Chloe Seay starts 3rd Grade at Northern Shores Elementary in Suffolk, virtually.
1
/
23
×
