Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
13News Now Daybreak
13News Now Investigates
Sports
Community
Entertainment
Features
Health
Military
Money
Nation World
Politics
Latest News Stories
'Escape the storm' | Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster
Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster
20 bullets, one in chamber | Chesapeake man stopped with gun, extra ammo at Norfolk Int'l Airport
Weather
Back
Forecast
Closings & Delays
Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Extras
Traffic
Submit Delay/Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Tropical update: Danielle churns as a hurricane in North Atlantic
Forecast: A cold front will increase the risk for showers and storms today
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Norfolk, VA »
83°
Norfolk, VA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Coronavirus
Links in the News
13Pros
Hurricane Center
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Making a Mark
CONNECT Segments
Sweepstakes
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
The 757: 2022-2023 First Day of School
1/32
Gordon family
Ellie Gordon's first day of pre-k Credit: Gordon family
2/32
Mom
First day of headstart and Prek Credit: Mom
3/32
Angie "NuNu" Hudson
Mallory Head Start. Credit: Angie "NuNu" Hudson
4/32
Mary Prendergast
VB grandkids first day Credit: Mary Prendergast
5/32
Dillow family
Krissi Dillow 10th grade Princess Anne HS Credit: Dillow family
6/32
Schweizer family
Happy 1st day of school! Jake and Summer Schweizer 3rd grade and 1st grade - Thoroughgood Elementary Credit: Schweizer family
7/32
**
Aniya’s first day of Sixth grade With her younger brother Quentin cheering her on Credit: **
8/32
Bray-Forshee family
Makenzie Bray-Forshee 2nd grade at Douglas Park Elementary. Credit: Bray-Forshee family
9/32
The Lukes
It's Junior year for the Luke twins! Whoot whoot! Credit: The Lukes
10/32
**
First day of school Credit: **
11/32
**
Credit: **
12/32
**
Grand babies 1st day. Alexis 5th grade Kyndall 8th grade Credit: **
13/32
**
Anthony Johnson Jr. Credit: **
14/32
**
Travis Saunders Saint Mary Star Of The Sea School Credit: **
15/32
Christian B
Kindergarten - 3rd grade Credit: Christian B
16/32
**
First day at John b Dey elementary Credit: **
17/32
**
Aiden's first day of the 7th grade! Credit: **
18/32
**
Pictures of Damien And Amia First day of school at Treakle elementary in Chesapeake Credit: **
19/32
**
Pictures of Damien And Amia First day of school at Treakle elementary in Chesapeake Credit: **
20/32
**
Grace, Patrick and Frankie. Grade 9,7 and 5! Credit: **
21/32
John Mobley
The Mobley Brothers First day back school Credit: John Mobley
22/32
**
Sarah Grace, first day of high school Credit: **
23/32
Mom
First Day Credit: Mom
24/32
**
Mya June 3rd grade! Shelton Park Elementary School. Wishing all the kids a great school year!!! Credit: **
25/32
Deanna Santos
Christopher is ready to go! Virginia Beach Credit: Deanna Santos
26/32
**
First day of school year 2022- 2023. Jane, 2nd grade, Salem E.S., VB,VA Credit: **
27/32
Butler
Karter Butler 1st Grader at RICHARD BOWLING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL... He's Alll Ready for this Safw and Great School Year!!! Credit: Butler
28/32
Beth Chastain
JP Carmody, 1st day of 3rd grade at Bay View Elementary in Norfolk! Credit: Beth Chastain
29/32
Photo: Natasha
Starting school at Deep Creek Academy in Chesapeake! Credit: Photo: Natasha
30/32
Kalishia Mitchell
They started last week, but this was the first day for Sad'e 7th, Marley 5th and Bella❤️ Credit: Kalishia Mitchell
31/32
**
First day of school Credit: **
32/32
**
Nia first day of Kindergarten Credit: **
1
/
32
×
Mom
Ellie Gordon's first day of pre-k Credit: Gordon family
More
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WVEC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow