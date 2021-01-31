Skip Navigation
News
Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com
Photos: Wintry Weather Mix Includes Snowfall in Many Areas
1/19
Gwen Thompson
Credit: Gwen Thompson
2/19
Fran
Credit: Fran
3/19
Seth
Credit: Seth
4/19
Dan Yon
Birchwood, Virginia Beach
5/19
Tammy Green
Hickory, Chesapeake
6/19
Audience member
Great Bridge, Chesapeake
7/19
Duane Lincoln
Flanagans Lane, Virginia Beach
8/19
John Jones
Millford Lane, Suffolk
9/19
Audience member
10/19
Trisha Gregory
Gatesville, N.C.
11/19
Sandra Edwards
Gloucester County
12/19
Sandra Edwards
Gloucester County
13/19
Patricia Webb
Suffolk
14/19
Cyanna Rodney-Hill
Virginia Beach
15/19
DiBenedettis
Smithfield
16/19
The DiBenedettis
Smithfield
17/19
Thom DeCarlo
Grafton, York County
18/19
Dan Yon
Birchwood, Virginia Beach
19/19
Susan Murray-Challender
Great Bridge, Chesapeake
1
/
19
×
Gwen Thompson
Credit: Gwen Thompson
More
