Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com
PHOTOS: Snow in Hampton Roads, January 28, 2021
1/19
Darlene Jackson / Zip Whip
Darlene Jackson in Chesapeake, Thursday, January 28, 2021.
2/19
Marguerite Taylor / Zip Whip
Marguerite Taylor shared this photo from Western Branch in Chesapeake on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
3/19
Philomena Fernandez / Zip Whip
Philomena Fernandez shared this photo from the Kempsville area on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
4/19
Felicia / Zip Whip
Felicia shared this photo from Chesapeake on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
5/19
Jean Holt / Zip Whip
Jean Holt shared this photo from Chesapeake on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
6/19
Kathleen Palmer / Zip Whip
Kathleen Palmer shared this photo from Hampton Roads on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
7/19
Gary Holloway / Zip Whip
Gary Holloway shared this photo from Hampton on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
8/19
Mike
Credit: Mike
9/19
Vickey urso
Credit: Vickey urso
10/19
Jackie Balmer
Credit: Jackie Balmer
11/19
Olivia McIntyre
Credit: Olivia McIntyre
12/19
Becci Geimer
Credit: Becci Geimer
13/19
Savon Jones
Credit: Savon Jones
14/19
Butch Jorgensen
Credit: Butch Jorgensen
15/19
Fred Schuler
Credit: Fred Schuler
16/19
Tammera Nielsen
Credit: Tammera Nielsen
17/19
Tammera Nielsen
Credit: Tammera Nielsen
18/19
Tammera Nielsen
Credit: Tammera Nielsen
19/19
Barbara Leopold
Credit: Barbara Leopold
