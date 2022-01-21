Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
13News Now Daybreak
13News Now Investigates
Sports
Community
Entertainment
Features
Health
Military
Money
Nation World
Politics
Latest News Stories
Photos: Thursday snow across Hampton Roads
York High student arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb another student's house
Weather
Back
Forecast
Closings & Delays
Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Extras
Traffic
Submit Delay/Closing
Latest Weather Stories
Photos: Thursday snow across Hampton Roads
FORECAST: A mix to snow coming to Hampton Roads
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Norfolk, VA »
32°
Norfolk, VA »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Links in the News
Back to School
Hurricane Center
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Making a Mark
CONNECT Segments
Sweepstakes
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Photos: Thursday snow across Hampton Roads
1/8
Viewer photo: Mackenzie Hawkins
This dog in Gloucester seems to be enjoying the snow.
2/8
Viewer photo: Amy Young
Here's some more snow in Gloucester.
3/8
Viewer photo: Lisa Palmer
This backyard in Ford's Colony in Williamsburg looks like a winter wonderland!
4/8
Viewer photo: Tom Radeboldt
Tom Radeboldt took this picture in Williamsburg!
5/8
Viewer photo: Leslie Woodson
Take a look at this back porch in Hampton!
6/8
Viewer photo: Vera Mann
Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake got a little bit of snow, too.
7/8
Viewer photo
Virginia Beach even got some snow.
8/8
Viewer photo
The Kempsville part of Virginia Beach got a dusting of snow.
1
/
8
×
Viewer photo: Mackenzie Hawkins
This dog in Gloucester seems to be enjoying the snow.
More
WVEC would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow