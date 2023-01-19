Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake coming to Hampton for 'Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour'

Mike Epps, Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly will bring a night of laughs to Hampton Roads on March 25.

HAMPTON, Va. — A group of comedians is bringing a night of laughs to Hampton Roads in March for the "Straight Jokes, No Chaser Comedy Tour."

The show will be hosted by actor and comedian Mike Epps and will feature stand-up comedians Cedric The Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly.

The tour will make a stop at the Hampton Coliseum on March 25 as part of a 23-city tour. The show will start at 8 p.m. that day.

Local presale tickets started Thursday at 10 a.m. and general public tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices range from $59.50 to $169.50.