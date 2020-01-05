Virginia Living Museum introduces two-headed turtle

The Virginia Living Museum introduced a new baby animal to the world Friday - but this one was anything but typical. The little turtle has two heads!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum introduced a new baby animal to the world Friday - but this one was anything but typical.

This little turtle was born with two heads.

In a livestream aired on the museum's Facebook page, museum employees said he was found near Williamsburg as a hatchling.

"Polycephaly is the scientific term for the condition of having two heads. It is rare but occurs occasionally in turtles and other reptiles," the museum commented on its post.