Virginia Living Museum introduces two-headed turtle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum introduced a new baby animal to the world Friday - but this one was anything but typical.
This little turtle was born with two heads.
In a livestream aired on the museum's Facebook page, museum employees said he was found near Williamsburg as a hatchling.
"Polycephaly is the scientific term for the condition of having two heads. It is rare but occurs occasionally in turtles and other reptiles," the museum commented on its post.
"In some cases, turtles are found with two heads side-by-side," it wrote. "In others, turtles may have two heads protruding from opposite ends of the body, a difficult situation to be sure."
