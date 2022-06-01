Guide to Pride 2022: Events across Hampton Roads that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 3, 2021.
June is Pride Month in the U.S. for people in the LGBTQ+ community, which is when many celebrate progress towards inclusion and highlight issues that are still being faced.
The month was officially named by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, but its historical origins trace back to the 1950s and the Stonewall Riots in 1969.
Across Hampton Roads, several cities and organizations have planned events
- June 2 - Pride Seltzer Kickoff Party at The Bold Mariner Brewing Company in Norfolk: Their second annual event will feature LGBTQ+ trivia, barbecue and seltzer sales will go to Hampton Roads Pride. Doors open at noon.
- June 4 - Portsmouth Pride at 16 Crawford Circle, Portsmouth, VA, will feature music headliners and other activities from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 9 - Pride Night at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk will feature colorful displays, music, discounted entry rates and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- June 10 - Family Pride Night at the Chesapeake Public Library from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can tie-dye, enjoy snacks and other crafts. The event is sponsored by the LGBT Life Center.
- June 12 - Pride in the ViBe 2022 in Norfolk's VIBE District from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be vendors, drinks, food trucks and more.
- June 15 - Pride Night at Harbor Park in Norfolk from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy a Norfolk Tides baseball game versus the Syracuse Mets.
- June 18 - Phoebus Pride Fest's Pride Party on the Peninsula from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Hampton. There will be activities and street vendors of all kinds.
- June 25 - Hampton Roads PrideFest from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Point Park. It's one of the largest local festivals.
This list isn't complete, so make sure to check with your local businesses and parks to see if they're celebrating, too!