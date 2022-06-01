Guide to Pride 2022: Events across Hampton Roads that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community

The month is for celebrating progress towards acceptance and inclusion, while also highlighting continuing issues the LGBTQ+ community faces.

June is Pride Month in the U.S. for people in the LGBTQ+ community, which is when many celebrate progress towards inclusion and highlight issues that are still being faced.

The month was officially named by former President Bill Clinton in 2000, but its historical origins trace back to the 1950s and the Stonewall Riots in 1969.

Across Hampton Roads, several cities and organizations have planned events